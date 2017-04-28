State of Alaska Department of Revenue...

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Phillips 66

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

