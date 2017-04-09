Small planes land at Merrill Field in Anchorage against the setting...
Small planes land at Merrill Field in Anchorage against the setting sun on Thursday, June 20, 2013. Air carriers and people in rural communities around Alaska say that President Donald Trump's proposal to gut a subsidy program that allows more affordable flights to and from villages would sever a key lifeline to services and goods.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
