Service Members Help Isolated Alaskan Village
Amanda Schmidling, a horizontal construction engineer with the Arizona National Guard's 259th Engineer Platoon, drives local students around during their visit to an Innovative Readiness Training runway extension project at Old Harbor, Alaska, April 20, 2017. Army photo by Staff Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Tue
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC