Seasonal bat survey being conducted in southeast Alaska
A group of volunteers from five southeast Alaska communities is working to document bats as part of a program aimed at combatting a deadly virus caused by the animals. Volunteers from Petersburg, Juneau, Haines, Sitka and Wrangell are participating in this year's program, which is coordinated through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC