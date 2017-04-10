Sally Jewell revives Alaska's King Cove road project killed under Obama

President Trump's Interior Department plans a fresh look at shelved plans to build a single-lane gravel road to King Cove , Alaska, breathing new life into a decades-long debate that has pitted the isolated community seeking a link to the outside world against environmentalists who say the project would wreak havoc on a federal wildlife refuge. The proposed road, which would connect King Cove to an airport in nearby Cold Bay, was rejected in 2013 by Obama administration Interior Secretary Sally Jewell .

