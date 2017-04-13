Resolve the 'disconnect,' take Alaska forward

Alaska is poised on the brink of a severe economic recession, and the state Legislature is about to make decisions that will influence whether the economy topples over this brink into an economic decline that builds on itself and gains momentum, or whether we pick ourselves up and move forward to thrive. Mike Navarre, former state legislator and current three-term mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, provided insight about this choice in the April 6 Alaska Dispatch News and in recent testimony to the House Finance Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.