Researchers identify widespread paras...

Researchers identify widespread parasite in Alaska scallops

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

In this undated photo, crew members haul scallops up onto the deck of a fishing vessel from a dredge. Alaska Department of Fish and Game staff have been researching the increasing incidence of a condition called "weak meats" in Alaska scallops, which makes the product unmarketable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) 4 hr Fish o watha 69
Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt 17 hr Envelope of Cash 1
News The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ... Mon Lizardlover 1
hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15) Mon lost boy 2
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 15 Faith 58
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC