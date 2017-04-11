Related:Dunleavy stripped of committee posts after defying Alaska Senate majority on budget vote
The Alaska Senate's Republican-led majority has removed Wasilla GOP Sen. Mike Dunleavy from his key committee posts following his vote last week against the caucus's budget proposal . The Senate Committee on Committees, chaired by Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, held a brief meeting Tuesday to give Dunleavy's seat on the key finance committee to Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC