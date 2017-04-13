Real Id debate prompts fears about disclosure of Alaskans' social security numbers

Gov. Bill Walker's administration this week said it's trying to pull back its participation in a multistate driver's license database that critics fear could expose Alaskans' Social Security numbers if it were hacked. The state Division of Motor Vehicles has been sending the last five digits of residents' Social Security numbers to the multistate agency that runs the database, which is used to ensure applicants don't have licenses in more than one state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.