Pipeline owner says Alaska spill was ...

Pipeline owner says Alaska spill was less than 3 gallons

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

An underwater pipeline that sprung a leak in Alaska's Cook Inlet, an area known for diverse marine life, probably dumped less than three gallons of crude oil into the ocean, the pipeline's owner said Monday. The spill between two production platforms owned by Hilcorp Alaska LLC was spotted Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... 23 hr John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb '17 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC