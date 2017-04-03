Pipeline owner says Alaska spill was less than 3 gallons
An underwater pipeline that sprung a leak in Alaska's Cook Inlet, an area known for diverse marine life, probably dumped less than three gallons of crude oil into the ocean, the pipeline's owner said Monday. The spill between two production platforms owned by Hilcorp Alaska LLC was spotted Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|23 hr
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC