Oil leak discovered by workers in Alaska's Cook Inlet
An oil leak was discovered in Alaska's Cook Inlet on Saturday, causing a major oil and gas producer to shut down two of its platforms there, officials say. Hilcorp Alaska LLC workers felt an impact on the company's Anna Platform shortly before noon Saturday, then noticed an oil sheen and bubbling from underwater, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
