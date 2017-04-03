Oil leak discovered by workers in Ala...

Oil leak discovered by workers in Alaska's Cook Inlet

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

An oil leak was discovered in Alaska's Cook Inlet on Saturday, causing a major oil and gas producer to shut down two of its platforms there, officials say. Hilcorp Alaska LLC workers felt an impact on the company's Anna Platform shortly before noon Saturday, then noticed an oil sheen and bubbling from underwater, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... 10 hr John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb '17 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC