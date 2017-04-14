New Alaska revenue forecast predicts more oil this year, much less next year
A head-spinning new government revenue forecast from Gov. Bill Walker's administration predicts $200 million extra to help close Alaska's nearly $3 billion deficit along with substantially higher-than-expected oil production this year - even as it still suggests a precipitous production decline next year. Some Republican lawmakers are saying that the forecast, by Gov. Bill Walker's administration, plays into Walker's calls for a restructured Permanent Fund and other measures to resolve the state's massive budget deficit.
