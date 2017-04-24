Navy clears environmental hurdle for ...

Navy clears environmental hurdle for exercise in Alaskan gulf this year

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Navy announced Monday that it will move ahead with plans for an annual large-scale exercise in the Gulf of Alaska involving a carrier strike group. The Navy's decision, based on three possible scenarios in an environmental impact study, is a scaled-back version of its preferred choice that would have given the green light to two carrier group exercises annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) 7 hr lparisss 59
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Apr 23 Markg 65
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Apr 19 Fish o watha 69
Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt Apr 18 Envelope of Cash 1
News The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15) Apr 17 lost boy 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,098 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC