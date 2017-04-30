Murkowski, groups want to see Gulf of Alaska military exercise moved to fall
Environmental activists, coastal Alaskans and Sen. Lisa Murkowski are all asking the U.S. Navy to move a biennial training exercise in the Gulf of Alaska to the fall, away from the fishing season. The Northern Edge 2017 exercise , an expansive military exercise set to begin Monday and last through May 12, that includes thousands of active, reserve and National Guard military members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|23 hr
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Sun
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC