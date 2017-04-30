Murkowski, groups want to see Gulf of...

Murkowski, groups want to see Gulf of Alaska military exercise moved to fall

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Environmental activists, coastal Alaskans and Sen. Lisa Murkowski are all asking the U.S. Navy to move a biennial training exercise in the Gulf of Alaska to the fall, away from the fishing season. The Northern Edge 2017 exercise , an expansive military exercise set to begin Monday and last through May 12, that includes thousands of active, reserve and National Guard military members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site 23 hr Linda 1
Kentucky Sun KY man 1
News Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska Apr 27 Shirvell s Shrivel 3
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 25 lparisss 59
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Apr 23 Markg 65
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Apr 19 Fish o watha 69
Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt Apr 18 Envelope of Cash 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC