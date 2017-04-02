Mayor opens up state's fiscal problems with town hall meetings

As time closes in on the end of the Legislature's regular three-month session, budget solutions are still unclear, especially for the decision on new sources of revenue. Despite multiple years of budget cuts and set of vetoes from Gov. Bill Walker last year, one of which halved the Permanent Fund Dividend check payouts to help pay for state government, the Legislature is still grappling with an approximately $3 billion budget deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.