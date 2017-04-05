Malone's Liberty Interactive to pay USD1.1bn for Alaska's GCI

Liberty Interactive Corporation, a holding company controlled by US cable tycoon John Malone, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anchorage-based telecoms firm General Communication Inc in a deal with an 'undiluted equity value' of USD1.12 billion. Malone is no stranger to complex deals, and this transaction will see Liberty Interactive acquire in exchange for a controlling interest in the Alaskan firm.

