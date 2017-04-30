Looking Back: April 30, 2017
A debate playing out in Anchorage and Juneau on whether to deregulate commercial trash hauling in Alaska could leave Fairbanks with an unregulated monopoly in the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky
|1 hr
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC