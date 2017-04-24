Last Blockbuster stores stay open in ...

Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska

Despite Blockbuster Video going bankrupt in 2010 and seemingly closing its last 300 stores in 2013, nine of the remaining 12 stores are owned and operated in Alaska. "For a lot of people, they haven't seen a Blockbuster store in, maybe, five or six years," said Payne.

