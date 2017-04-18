Kiwi woman volunteers in Alaskan Iditarod
She has just returned from Alaska where she volunteered at this year's Iditarod, 'the last great race on Earth'. For the last two years, she has travelled to the icy US state to be a dog handler in the world famous sled trail race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|13 min
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|21 hr
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Mon
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC