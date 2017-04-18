Kiwi woman volunteers in Alaskan Idit...

Kiwi woman volunteers in Alaskan Iditarod

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

She has just returned from Alaska where she volunteered at this year's Iditarod, 'the last great race on Earth'. For the last two years, she has travelled to the icy US state to be a dog handler in the world famous sled trail race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt 13 min Envelope of Cash 1
News The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ... 21 hr Lizardlover 1
hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15) Mon lost boy 2
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 15 Faith 58
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC