Keep our University of Alaska strong

Keep our University of Alaska strong

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Around 400 graduates participated in the University of Alaska Anchorage class of 2016 fall commencement at the Alaska Airlines Center on Sunday, Dec. 18. Nearly 1,100 undergraduate, graduate and professional school students earning degrees were honored in the ceremony. One of the most important parts of our future economy is our workforce, and the young men and women who are being educated and trained to join that workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Mon John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb '17 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC