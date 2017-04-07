It's official: the Army's 4-25th stay...

It's official: the Army's 4-25th stays at full firepower in Alaska

Anchorage Daily News

The Anchorage-based 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, known as the 4/25, won't be shrinking its force size as once announced under the Obama administration's Army force cuts. The Department of the Army announced Friday that 1,500 soldiers from the 4/25 will deploy to Afghanistan later this year, from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson .

