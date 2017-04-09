'Into the North Wind' and a 1,000-mil...

'Into the North Wind' and a 1,000-mile bike journey across Alaska

If you're one of the wannabes storming the trails near Anchorage or Fairbanks on your fat-tire bike, thinking you have what it takes to ride to Nome in the Iditarod Trail Invitational, read Jill Homer's new book "Into the North Wind" first. Homer, who set the women's bike division record with her 2016 victory, doesn't mince words about how challenging this 1,000-mile race is.

