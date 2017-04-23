In Savoonga, two celebrations of Alaska village life
On St. Lawrence Island, way out in the Bering Sea and closer to Russia's eastern edge than mainland United States, celebrations last week came back-to-back. With prayer, song and a buffet that included muktuk from bowhead whale, bowls of reindeer stew, Jello and fry bread, the community of Savoonga turned out Thursday to honor its health aides in a first-ever event to underscore their importance to village life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC