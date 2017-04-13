In email, BP Alaska president details 2016 losses
BP Alaska President Janet Weiss, right, is seen alongside Gov. Bill Walker during his visit to Prudhoe Bay on May 22, 2015. Weiss wrote an email to community leaders that the company lost about $1 million per day in the state last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC