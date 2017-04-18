In Alaska, budget cuts threaten the fight against climate change
The 47th Earth Day on Saturday was marked by hundreds of rallies around the world to support the sciences and defend climate research that the White House is threatening to no longer fund. With temperatures soaring last winter to 50 degrees above normal, the area around the North Pole is melting and the Arctic Sea ice is shrinking at a rate never seen before.
