Ice caves to Northern Lights: Spring break in Alaska is cooler than you think

When my friend asked if I would visit her in Alaska during Spring Break, I thought, "Who goes to Alaska in March?" But despite the lack of activity I assumed there would be during the offseason, we were able to find plenty to do - hike a glacier, road trip from Fairbanks to Anchorage and back, go dog sledding and more. And it wasn't even that cold; we had temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the week.

