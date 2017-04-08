Hilcorp's Cook Inlet leaks underscore Arctic risks

A sheen of oil was discovered at about 11:20 a.m. on April 1 by workers on Hilcorp's Anna Platform located about 45 miles southwest of Anchorage near the village of Tyonek, on the west side of Cook Inlet. Pan ice and calm water were visible around the platform on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

