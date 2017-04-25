Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC
NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthequity Inc by 86.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,974 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period.
