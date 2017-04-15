Headed to Asia, Vice President Pence meets with Alaska Gov. Walker in Anchorage
From right to left, Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, Alaska first lady Donna Walker and Lindsay Walker-Hobson meet in Anchorage on Saturday. Without leaving the state, Gov. Bill Walker had his second opportunity in a month to discuss Alaska's interests with a prominent politician, meeting with Vice President Mike Pence as he stopped in Anchorage on Saturday for a brief refueling stop on his way to Asia.
