Headed to Asia, Vice President Pence ...

Headed to Asia, Vice President Pence meets with Alaska Gov. Walker in Anchorage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

From right to left, Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, Alaska first lady Donna Walker and Lindsay Walker-Hobson meet in Anchorage on Saturday. Without leaving the state, Gov. Bill Walker had his second opportunity in a month to discuss Alaska's interests with a prominent politician, meeting with Vice President Mike Pence as he stopped in Anchorage on Saturday for a brief refueling stop on his way to Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Sat Faith 58
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb '17 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC