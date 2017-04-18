Global Opens New Alaska Office
Global Diving & Salvage, Inc. has expanded its regional operations with the addition of a new office in Juneau, Alaska. The new Juneau office will support southeast Alaska through several of Global's primary service lines: marine construction, marine salvage and emergency response, diving operations and more.
