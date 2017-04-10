Former Governor Frank Murkowski: "The First Thing You Have To Do Is Cut Spending"
Anchorage, AK- Your Alaska Link had the opportunity to sit down with the Honorable Frank Murkowski, who offered recommendations to the 30th Alaska State Legislature and discussed his new state endeavor. The seasoned politician served as the 8th Governor of Alaska from 2002 until 2006, and as the state's United States Senator from 1981 until 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
