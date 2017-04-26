First blood test for breast cancer detection reaches Alaska
Dr. Karen Barbosa, a Breast Fellowship-trained surgeon in Anchorage, has begun using BioZorb in lumpectomies. After a lump is removed, the surgeon inserts the device, a spiral the size of a walnut and six little titanium clips, that is implanted in the area where the lump was removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Tue
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC