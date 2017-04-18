Federal judge sentences 4 Alaska men for 2015 walrus deaths
Four Alaska men who shot several walruses without keeping the meat and caused stampedes that killed about two dozen more animals have been sentenced to probation, restitution and community service. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Adam Sage, Michael Tuzroyluk, Guy Tuzroyluk, and Jacob Lane also will be banned from hunting walrus for a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Wed
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Tue
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC