Federal judge sentences 4 Alaska men ...

Federal judge sentences 4 Alaska men for 2015 walrus deaths

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Four Alaska men who shot several walruses without keeping the meat and caused stampedes that killed about two dozen more animals have been sentenced to probation, restitution and community service. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Adam Sage, Michael Tuzroyluk, Guy Tuzroyluk, and Jacob Lane also will be banned from hunting walrus for a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Wed Fish o watha 69
Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt Tue Envelope of Cash 1
News The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15) Apr 17 lost boy 2
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Apr 15 Faith 58
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC