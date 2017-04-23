Fast-paced Hannah Tinti novel has fascinating Alaska chapter

Hannah Tinti's second novel - her first was the award-winning "The Good Thief" - asks readers to consider what, in our lives, constitutes a hero and whether a man might be both tragically flawed and lovingly good. These are apt times to think about the complexities of every person and the gray that stretches between black-and-white extremes when it comes to our beliefs and behaviors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.