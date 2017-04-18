F-22s intercept Russian bombers outside Alaska for first time since 2015
Military officials say they launched fighter jets on Monday afternoon to intercept two Russian long-range bombers flying toward Alaska. "What happened is exactly what's supposed to happen," Lieutenant General Ken Wilsbach said.
