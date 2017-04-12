Elissa Brown, owner of Wild Scoops Handcrafted Alaskan Ice Scream,...
Elissa Brown, owner of Wild Scoops Handcrafted Alaskan Ice Scream, makes Matzah toffee ice cream sandwiches with Alaska sea salt in her test kitchen in Fairview on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Wild Scoops Homemade Alaskan Ice Cream, Alaska Pasta Company and Alaska Sprouts have set up production in the same building on the corner of 15th Avenue and Gambell Street.
