Downtown Juneau and Alaska Capitol on January 18, 2017.
The Alaska Legislature's budget standoff intensified last week, as the House vowed to march forward with oil and income taxes as Senate leaders decamped to Anchorage to declare those proposals off the table. Two weeks before the scheduled end of the 90-day session, leaders of the House majority coalition - which is mostly Democrats with a few Republicans and independents - laid out a schedule Friday that would send its oil tax measure to the state Senate just as time expires.
