Dismal Alaska education statistics prompt effort to 'transform' public schools

About a hundred people seeking to transform Alaska's public schools in the face of high rates of truancy, low standardized test scores and high teacher turnover began their efforts Thursday as part of Gov. Bill Walker's " Alaska's Education Challenge ." "If we do this right, folks, we could have the best schools in the world," Sue Hull, first vice-chair of the State Board of Education, told the group.

