Details emerge in case of man facing 76 counts of sexual abuse, assault in rural Alaska
A man facing 76 charges tied to more than a decade of alleged sexual violence against one person in the Southwest Alaska village of Nightmute is contesting extradition after being arrested in Arkansas , according to Alaska State Troopers. Jeffrey Jackson, 51, faces a 76-count indictment by a Bethel grand jury, including 38 counts of sexual assault, 37 counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree assault, in a case first reported Sept.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
