Dedicating new space for medical recovery at Brother Francis Shelter

14 hrs ago Read more: KIMO

Today, Catholic Social Services is honoring the groundbreaking partnership with the major Anchorage hospitals along with community and city partners who have come together to work on ending homelessness. A new space for Medical Respite and renovations to the Caring Clinic at Brother Francis Shelter will address healthcare among those in great need and the rising service costs for all Alaskans.

