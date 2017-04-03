Circumpolar Inuit org to hold 2018 ge...

Circumpolar Inuit org to hold 2018 general assembly in UtqiaA vik, Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Nunatsiaq News

From July 16 to July 18, 2018, Inuit from four countries will meet in IA upiat town formerly known as Barrow A view of the Alaska town formerly known as Barrow, which recently changed its name to UtqiaA vik. The Inuit Circumpolar Council will hold its 13th general assembly there from July 16-18, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb '17 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,136,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC