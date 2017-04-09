Budget cuts threaten Sea Grant programs
Sea Grant has 33 outposts in coastal communities around the country, including Puerto Rico, sponsoring graduate students' research and providing educational and industry resources. Its federal budget is housed with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the various chapters partner with universities or other organizations.
