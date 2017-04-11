BP's Alaska profits quintupled compan...

BP's Alaska profits quintupled company's overall take in 2016

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

BP made $115 million worldwide last year and $85 million of those profits came from Alaska, according to the oil major's 2016 annual report published April 6. A BP spokesperson noted the company paid $464 million in taxes and royalties to the State of Alaska before realizing the $85 million in-state profit. BP and its fellow North Slope producers have lobbied against a bill proposed by Alaska House Democrats to increase production taxes on the large Slope operators.

