BP Kills Alaska Well After Capping Oil, Natural Gas Leaks
A BP Plc well on Alaska's North Slope is no longer leaking crude oil or natural gas, a spokeswoman said Monday. Environmentalists, describing the well as "out of control," called on the state to investigate.
