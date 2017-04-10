Bill would end Alaska Performance Scholarship
The Alaska Senate Finance committee heard a trio of bills aimed at bridging the achievement gap and improving education in the face of the budget crisis on Monday. The three bills, Senate Bills 102, 103 and 104, would boost broadband capacity, establish innovation grants and allow districts a reprieve from curriculum review, respectively.
