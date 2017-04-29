Bering Sea tribal groups slam Alaska delegation for - standing by' as ...

Bering Sea tribal groups slam Alaska ...

20 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska Native elders from Bering Sea coastal communities on Friday blasted Alaska's congressional delegation for not doing more to prevent President Donald Trump from striking an Obama-era executive order that gave them a voice on federal management decisions in the region. An attorney for the Bering Sea Elders Group, representing 40 coastal tribes in Western Alaska, said in a statement that Trump's actions Friday to open the door for drilling in the U.S. Arctic Ocean should have stuck only to leasing withdrawals made by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

