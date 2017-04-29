Bering Sea tribal groups slam Alaska delegation for - standing by' as ...

Alaska Native elders from Bering Sea coastal communities on Friday blasted Alaska's congressional delegation for not doing more to prevent President Donald Trump from striking an Obama-era executive order that gave them a voice on federal management decisions in the region. An attorney for the Bering Sea Elders Group, representing 40 coastal tribes in Western Alaska, said in a statement that Trump's actions Friday to open the door for drilling in the U.S. Arctic Ocean should have stuck only to leasing withdrawals made by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

