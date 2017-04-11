Alaska's tuberculosis rate dropped in 2016, but still 2nd highest in the nation
Alaska in 2016 had the nation's second-highest rate of tuberculosis, a challenge state officials say reflects both the enduring effects of the disease in rural Alaska and the social stigma associated with it. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Tuesday released a breakdown of tuberculosis infections reported across the state last year.
