Alaska's rough-hewn pioneer judges, lawyers
The 1982 Dire Straits song "Telegraph Road," which begins with the story of the arrival of people in an unbroken land and the establishment there of a new community, contains the line, "Then came the lawyers, then came the rules." As we learn from "The Biggest Damned Hat," a newly published collection of stories about Alaska's pioneering lawyers, it's a lyric that could easily be applied to Gold Rush era Nome.
