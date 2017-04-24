Alaskans Together for Equality responds to potential bathroom-monitoring initiative
The Anchorage city attorney ruled yesterday that supporters of a proposed bathroom-monitoring initiative could start gathering signatures for inclusion on the 2018 ballot. The bathroom-monitoring initiative would allow businesses open to the public to discriminate against Alaskans based solely on appearance.
