Alaskan gets infected with Zika virus in Central America
An Alaskan who recently traveled abroad has contracted the state's third recorded case of Zika infection, health officials said Friday. The patient tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus after returning from a trip to areas of Central America where the virus is prevalent, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC